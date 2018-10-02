Scarborough Athletic's Killock: We have to bounce straight back

Defender Ross Killock has underlined that Scarborough Athletic must bounce back this evening from what he has described as an unacceptable performance on Saturday.

High-flying Boro entertain Witton Albion at the Flamingo Land Stadium just a handful of days after the disappointing 3-2 home humbling at the hands of Nantwich Town.

Strong words were said in a frustrated changing room after Saturday's defeat as the players and staff looked for a remedy.

And now, after the dust has settled, Killock is backing Boro to put things right.

"That kind of performance can't happen again, it just wasn't acceptable," he said.

"We did alright in the first half and we felt positive at 2-1 with the wind behind us after the break, but we were just miles off it.

"I made a mistake and a couple of the other lads did the same, at this level you get punished by good quality players.

"After the game the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) and Humey (Mark Hume) had a few words, rightly so because it wasn't good enough.

"We all had our say as well, there was no sitting in silence because we all care about this club.

"It is frustrating, but we have a good set of lads in that dressing room and I'm confident that we'll bounce back."

Killock is also keen to repay the fans, who have turned out in force to back the club so far this season.

He added: "It won't be easy against Witton because they had a good win at the weekend and they'll come over here all guns blazing.

"We have to set our stall out early on and get a result to repay the fans, who have been amazing this season.

"We have had a couple of poor performances recently, which isn't good enough.

"This isn't like last season though because the standard is better and you have to be at the top of your game every week.

"If you look at the table we are still right in there and we definitely have a squad that is capable of going up."