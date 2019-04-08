Scarborough Athletic's Michael Coulson delighted with Team of the Year selection

Scarborough Athletic's Michael Coulson is feeling honoured after booking his place in the Evo-Stik Team of the Year for the second successive season.

At Sunday evening's league awards night, Coulson was the only Boro player picked in the Evo-Stik Premier's top 11 players, following on from his selection in last year's Evo-Stik North Team of the year.

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted.

"To get in for the second year in a row is a huge honour, especially when the Team of the Year is voted for by the managers, who will know a fair bit about the game.

"I don't know a lot of the managers that we have played against, so it isn't as though it is a friendly vote or anything like that.

"I haven't hit the heights that I could have or performed as well as I did last season, but I still must be doing something right.

"I'm hyper-critical of myself, I really get down on things if I don't perform, so to be voted in is a huge boost."

Coulson was surprised that he wasn't joined in the Team of the Year by other Boro players.

"Tommy Taylor has been our best player this season by a country mile, but I suppose the managers see different things because they don't watch us week in, week out," he added.

"You look at Wally (James Walshaw) as well because he is top of the goalscoring charts once again.

"He is in line to win the golden boot for the third year in a row, which is an amazing achievement. He will be giving his all to do it and we will be doing the same to help him.

"He 100% deserves to be in the Team of the Year, but he has probably fallen out with most of the managers that have picked it."