Scarborough Athletic's rivals South Shields snap up top striker

Scarborough Athletic's Evo-Stik Premier promotion rivals South Shields have recruited a top striker for their run-in.

The north-east club have announced the signing of former Inverness Caledonian Thistle frontman Connor Bell.

Bell has been training with Shields over recent weeks and has now received international clearance to complete his move to Mariners Park.

The 22-year-old was most recently on the books of Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, before leaving them last month.

He came through the ranks of Sunderland’s academy before spells at Rotherham United, Wrexham, Rhyl, Swiss side Servette, Inverness and Greenock Morton.

Bell is excited about the challenge ahead at Shields after being impressed by the ambition of joint managers Lee Picton and Graham Fenton.

He said: “I had a bit of interest elsewhere, but I got in touch with the managers here and you could tell straightaway how ambitious they were for the club.

“They invited me to training so I saw the quality of the lads and I’ve been to the last few games.

“With the ambition of the fans, the managers and the players, you can tell it’s a club that’s going places.

“It was a no-brainer, really.”

Bell won the Scottish Challenge Cup with Inverness last season, playing in the final against Dumbarton.

He scored seven goals for the club last term before moving on to Greenock Morton.

Good news for attacker Luke Lofts: https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/good-news-for-scarborough-athletic-attacker-luke-lofts-1-9606076