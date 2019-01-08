Scarborough Athletic's Steve Boynton bags coaching role with Swedish champions

Former Scarborough Athletic Juniors coach Steve Boynton is doing his bit to bring through the future stars at Swedish giants AIK.

Boynton, who managed Boro’s Under-12s in two successful seasons, recently moved to Sweden and he was swiftly snapped up by the 2018 champions to take on a role with the club’s Under-11 and Under-12s keepers.

He said: “When I moved to Stockholm I was looking for a club to coach in and after researching some of the clubs in the Allsvenskan League, I settled on AIK.

“I sent a copy of my CV and a covering letter outlining my experience and philosophy to the academy director.

“After a a couple of weeks, I was invited for a meeting, then I was offered a month’s trial in October, after which I was offered and accepted a two-year contract.

“My role at AIK is working across two age groups the Under-11s and Under-12s, specifically with the keepers, as well as supporting the teams as a whole.

“I work with two keepers, coaching them twice a week in keeper-specific sessions as well as within whole group sessions.

“I also lead some sessions with the whole team when necessary.

“During matchdays, I warm the goalkeepers up and give them coaching points at before the game, at half-time and at the end of game.

“I plan the sessions for the following week based on how they play in the matches.”

Despite having only been in the country for a few months, Boynton is already loving the Swedish life.

“I’m loving it. It’s fantastic to watch a different team in a different country play and be coached,” he added.

“The language barrier is interesting but there are one or two players even in the Under-11s that are fairly fluent in English which helps with translations.

“It is forcing me to think about how I deliver the information because language I might use with players in this country, they just won’t understand or be able to translate.

“But the players are also teaching me the Swedish words that are used in football.

“My ambition is to continue to learn more and develop myself as a coach.

“It would be nice to be able to coach full-time in an academy in the future.”