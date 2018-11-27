Scarborough Athletic's Will Annan is keen to fight back after ankle operation

Scarborough Athletic winger Will Annan is hoping to make a return to the action before the end of the Evo-Stik Premier season.

The former Hull City man had an operation on Friday to fix a number of issues in his ankle and now it is all about the recuperation, which could take three months.

He said: "I had an ankle arthroscopy and anterior talofibular ligament reconstruction, which means I had a general clear out of the ankle.

"The surgeon shaved some bone off to give me some more movement, and took 20% off the ligament to tighten it up, which hopefully should stabilise my ankle and stop the pain.

"This means that I'll have six weeks in a boot, then we'll see where I’m at.

"The surgeon thinks I could be back training in three months which is good.

"It is a ftrustrating time for me, but I'll get there in the end. Hopefully I'll get back involved towards the back end of the season, that’s my aim anyway."