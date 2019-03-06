Scarborough Athletic's young trio head out for first-team experience

Scarborough Athletic trio of Flynn McNaughton, Aidan Thurston and George Walmsley have all gone out to get some first-team experience.

McNaughton has signed dual forms with NCEL Division One side Selby Town, while Thurston and Walmsley have filled in similar deals with NCEL Premier outfit Goole.

Flynn McNaughton

Former York striker McNaughton made his debut for Selby on Saturday as they beat Dronfield Town 3-2.

All three currently play for the Boro Under-19s team run by Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "It is a great chance for these lads to go and get some mens' football.

"Flynn can also build up his fitness levels as well because he is still coming back from a long-term injury.

George Walmsley

"If we need to, in the final few months of the season, we can pull them back and they can be involved with us once again."