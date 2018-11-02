Scarborough Athletic sign up seven Under-19s

Scarborough Athletic have snapped up seven of the club's Under-19 players on first-team forms.

Under-19 captain Ben Atkinson and Josh Wallace have previously turned out for Boro's first team, while Robbie Scarborough, Aidan Thurston, Chris Pearson, George Walmsley and Dan Ward have joined them by taking the path into Steve Kittrick's squad.

Aidan Thurston

All seven have played their part in helping Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott's Under-19s to a 100% start to the season, while Atkinson, Wallace, Scarborough, Thurston and Pearson have all worked under Blott and Ingram in the Scarborough Football Scholarship.

Blott said: "It’s a fantastic opportunity for these lads to progress, that’s ultimately why the Under-19s and the link with the Scholarship was created to give homegrown players the opportunity again and it just shows that there is talent in the town.

"With the hours of coaching a week during the Scholarship and Under-19s training, their efforts, though it is still early days, are being recognised.

"But ultimately it’s up to the lads, and any others who are rewarded in the same way, to grasp the opportunity with both hands and do everything possible to give themselves the best chance.

Josh Wallace

"If Robbie realises his potential, he could have a very good chance.

"Ben is a very good defender who needs to keep testing himself.

"George has potential with exceptional pace that will cause any defence problems.

"Dan is an up and down midfielder, who wins his battles and knits the team together. Nice left foot always good for a goal.

Robbie Scarborough

"Chris has bags of potential with great feet and the ability to ghost past players

"Josh has been out injured, so he's working himself back, but he's a solid defender that is versatile and reliable.

"Aidan is very comfortable and has progressed immensely into a very good defender."

They will all be available to play first-team football for the rest of the season and will be training the the Boro squad.