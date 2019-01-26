Scarborough Athletic slump to home loss against Farsley

Farsley Celtic just had too much on Saturday as an injury-hampered Scarborough Athletic lost 3-1 at home to their promotion rivals.

As starts go, Boro's entry into the big game certainly wasn't the best.

Looking shaky with a new-look defensive back four due to injury and suspensions, Boro were caught flat footed after just four minutes.

Nathan Cartman rolled the ball into an unmarked James Spencer in the middle and he passed into the back of the net.

Boro soon began to shake off their early shackles and started causing their visitors a few issues.

The returning Luke Lofts lifted just over the bar after good play from skipper Michael Coulson, then James Walshaw's drive from distance gave keeper Kyle Trenerry something to think about.

Referee Stephen Dial had been buying the histrionics of Farsley from the beginning, but when Walshaw was twice sent sprawling in the box he just turned his back.

So the frustration and anger continued to rise when Farsley added a second just before the interval, Spencer sweeping home his second of the afternoon after meeting the ball at the far post.

Boro were kept in the changing room at the break, with the management team of Steve Kittrick and Chris Bolder pressing their points ahead of the second period.

And Boro came out flying, pinning Farsley back in the opening minutes.

With the Shed firing on all cylinders, Boro did manage to force the ball home, but James Williamson's effort was ruled out by the linesman's flag.

Then Walshaw sent an effort skipping across the six-yard box and just past the post.

Farsley still demonstrated plenty of attacking potential though, with Nathan Cartman going very close on the hour with a header that bounced into Tommy Taylor's hands off the post.

They looked to have put the game out of sight when Dave Syers converted a low cross from close range to make it 3-0.

But Boro responded well, and Coulson's fast feet and fine angled finish trimmed the lead back to two.

Sady, despite a bit of huffing and puffing, there was no bringing down the house from Boro in the final stages and Farsley hung on for the victory.