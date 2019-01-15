Scarborough Athletic snap up defender

Scarborough Athletic have snapped up defender James Williamson from Evo-Stik Premier rivals North Ferriby United.

The former Bridlington Town and Barton man had played 28 games this season for the Villagers as they struggled at the foot of the table.

Boro boss Steve Kittrick is bringing him in to help keep the ship steady in the absence of centre-backs Kev Burgess (hamstring) and Bailey Gooda (suspension).

Kittrick said: "We tried to bring him in before Christmas when we signed Jamie Forrester and Luke Lofts, but at the time we agreed to wait.

"He is a player that will help us out because he can play anywhere across the back-line.

"That is what we need at the moment with us missing Kev and Bailey.

"We need strength in there and cover, James brings that."