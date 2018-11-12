Scarborough Athletic snap up midfielder McGuire

Scarborough Athletic have completed the capture of midfielder Jamie McGuire.

The 34-year-old former Tranmere, Fleetwood and Mansfield Town man will slot straight into boss Steve Kittrick's squad for the visit of Marine on Saturday.

McGuire has been at Frickley Athletic in the Evo-Stik North in the early part of this season.

Boro have signed him on an initial one-month loan deal.

Kittrick said: "Jamie is a quality player and we are delighted to get this over the line.

"He brings a lot of experience with him and that can only be good for the younger lads in our midfield."