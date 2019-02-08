Scarborough Athletic still waiting on stadium funding

Scarborough Athletic are still unable to confirm whether they have been granted the funds to enhance the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The club hoped to make an announcement last week, but, as yet, they are still waiting for full confirmation from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund.

A statement read: "As speculation mounts over our bid for new stand funding, we feel it is right that member shareholders and supporters are kept up to date.

"While the FSIF Panel has sat and made its decision on our bid, we are still unable to confirm their decision.

"We hoped we would be able to do this quickly but frustratingly, that is not yet possible.

"As a board, we remain very positive and expect a good outcome, as we have since the start of the process. We ask that fans remain patient and assure them that we will provide confirmation as soon as we can."