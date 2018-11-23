Scarborough Athletic Under-10s bag derby-day win - full Boro Juniors round-up

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s continued their good run of form in the Junior Premier League with a stellar team performance in Saturday’s local derby against MBSS, which they won 5-4.

Finlay Sayers-Barker fired in from a narrow angle as Boro took a slender advantage into the second period.

Adam Oliver and Kobi Crawford both scored close-range finishes to make it 3-2 at the end of period two, with Leo Nicholson making a superb right-handed save right on the whistle.

The third period belonged to Boro.

Sayers-Barker notched his second and Sammy Ionascu hammered home the fifth.

Bobbi Sheader hit the post and missed from close-range as it could have been more.

Two late goals made it tight, but the young Boro squad fully deserved the result.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s dominated from start to finish in their 7-1 North Riding Cup victory against Stokesley.

Kene Knowles gave the hosts an early lead when he charged down a goal-kick, rounded the keeper.

Alfie Kendell added a second following great determination and strength from Taylor Hide.

Stokesley reduced the arrears before Isaac Prince showed his shooting prowess with two stunning efforts from 25 yards to increase Boro’s lead.

Fantastic interplay between Tyson Greening and Luca Mostrolanardo saw Lewis Hunter add a fifth before Ashton Peterson and Cameron MacDonald added two further goals to finish a tremendous all-round team performance.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s grabbed a resounding 7-1 Hull League win at Scalby Juniors.

Brad Smith put Boro 1-0 up with a near post header on the quarter hour before Tom McDonald fired in an equaliser for the hosts 2 minutes later.

Jared Elwick put Boro in front just after the break with a neat curled effort.

Jake Baldwin then added a 3rd with a powerful header from Zam Deans cross before adding a 4th.

A Dan Simpson brace and a cracking Jaydan Hindle strike completed the scoring.

Despite some resolute defending and outstanding saves from Ben Morris in the West Pier goal, Scarborough Athletic Under-12s controlled a one-sided encounter from start to finish, running out 9-0 winners to progress to the next round of the North Riding Cup.

George Birley hit a hat-trick, with Reggie Steeles adding two and Ben Cross, Finlay Hopper, Harry Southwick and Ethan Sellers also netted.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s went down 8-5 in a spirited display away from home against Hessle Rangers in the Hull League.

It was the hosts who took the lead and at the same time keeper Kyle Cass aw injured.

With no substitutes to call upon, that left Boro with just 10 men.

Soon after the hosts added a second and third soon after.

Boro never stopped working and Harvey Bayes fired in Boro’s first reply before adding another, pegging Hessle back to 3-2.

With bodies tiring in the last period, Hessle went 8-3 ahead.

There was time for Boro to mount a mini-comeback again though, as Bayes added his fourth and Kobi Wilson’s strike added a late Boro fifth.

York City beat Scarborough Athletic Under-16s 4-0 in the North Riding Cup

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, York went on to score three more in the second half.

Jack Scarborough and Ted Edwards did well for Boro, while keeper Alex Chapman was in fine form.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s lost 9-3 in the Junior Premier League against Guiseley.

Boro started slowly and soon found themselves three quick goals behind.

Boro began to drag themselves back into the game with some neat work down the right from Ethan Daley-Smith, but they were caught twice on the break, making it 5-0 at the break.

Boro came out in the second half with renewed purpose and pulled two goals back with some excellent work from Oli Wilson, who found Cameron Smith on both occasions in the six-yard-box and he neatly finished to make it 5-2.

Guiseley responded almost immediately to restore the gap again with two more goals.

Boro were awarded a penalty and Charlie Colley finished to bring the score to 7-3, but Guiseley finished things off at 9-3.