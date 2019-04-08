Scarborough Athletic Under-19s focused on unbeaten season after landing league title

The pressure of hauling themselves over the winning line may have been lifted from North Alliance League champions Scarborough Athletic Under-19s, but joint-boss Ryan Blott is still calling for focus.

After a re-shuffle in the league following the withdrawal of Liversedge, Boro's youngsters were have been confirmed as champions ahead of tonight's trip to Bradford Park Avenue.

This comes after the side, managed by Blott and Denny Ingram, lifted the North Riding FA Under-19s Cup at Stokesley on Mother's Day.

That isn't enough for Blott though, as he is looking for Boro to finish the campaign with an unbeaten record.

"It has been a great season, you can't fault the lads' effort in winning both a league title and a cup," said Blott.

"It is about them enjoying their football, that is what we have tried to instil. If you enjoy what you do then the success follows.

"They have got over the line in the league, but now we have to move onto our next objective, which is to remain unbeaten.

"If we can manage that then it will really be an outstanding season."

Opponents Bradford PA may be at the foot of the table, but Blott won't allow the Boro side to take things for granted.

He added: "You never know what you are going to get in these games, we just have to make sure that the lads are 100% prepared.

"We beat them at home earlier this season, but that doesn't stand for anything. They have to go out and give another performance and make sure of that win."

Boro Under-19s: Tom Cammish, Nathan Parker, Bradley Wood, Dan Clubley, Ben Atkinson, Aidan Thurston, Dan Davison, Dan Ward, Josh Fergus, Chris Pearson, Robbie Scarborough, Flynn McNaughton, Sam Pattison, Finlay Willis, Harry Thompson.