Scarborough Athletic Under-19s go top after YMCA success

Scarborough Athletic Under-19s moved to the top of the Northern Alliance League on Monday night with a 4-2 home win against Huddersfield YMCA.

A hat-trick from Flynn McNaughton and a Robbie Scarborough strike proved to be enough as the young Boro lads edged further towards the league title.

Denny Ingram, who is joint manager with Ryan Blott, is now looking for the Under-19s to maintain their standards when they host Pontefract in another key game next Monday.

He said: “In patches we played really well against Huddersfield, though at times we did get a little complacent.

“Credit to the lads though, we knew Huddersfield were going to come at them in the second half and they stood up to the task.

“That takes us to the top of the league, but we have another big game against Pontefract on Monday.

“We beat them 2-1 earlier in the season on a bog of a pitch and we always tend to play better on our own surface at the Flamingo Land Stadium, but it will still be a tough game.”

Ingram was happy with all the performances across the board, but the Under-19s’ new additions Fergus McAughtrie, Craig Thordarson and hat-trick hero Flynn McNaughton, particularly shone.

He added: “Flynn scored a hat-trick and held up play very well, you can tell he’s played at a higher level.

“Craig went in goal in the second half after Tom Cammish had done well in the first, he looked very composed.

“Fergus also impressed for us, he did really well.

“All the lads need to keep working hard and their efforts will get the rewards they deserve.”