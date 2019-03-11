Scarborough Athletic Under-19s host Emley in vital clash

Scarborough Athletic Under-19s could put a hand on the Northern Alliance League East Division title tonight when they entertain Emley at the Flamingo Land Stadium in their final home game of the season.

The young side, run by joint-bosses Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott, need just four points from their final three fixtures to make sure of top spot in the division.

Ingram is taking nothing for granted though against an Emley side that Boro beat 4-2 earlier in the season.

"You don't know what you are going to get when you come up against these teams, so it is a case of concentrating on ourselves," he underlined.

"The title is in our hands, if we can win our games then things will take care of themselves.

"It has been a success this season because we came into it not knowing what to expect on a player and league front.

"We have brought some lads in to strengthen the side and we have had four or five that have gone on to train with the first team, which is what this is all about.

"It is the icing on the cake if we can win something, but the Under-19s are set up for these young lads to showcase themselves and push on within the club."

The Under-19s also have a chance of bagging more silverware at the end of the month when they face Redcar Newmarket in the final of the North Riding FA Under-19 Cup at Stokesley on March 31.

Ingram added: "We have a cup final at the end of the month and three more league games, so there is a lot of football left.

"We are going into every game filled with confidence at the moment and hopefully the lads will come away with the rewards their efforts have warranted this season."