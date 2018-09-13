Scarborough Athletic Under-19s ready for big kick off

Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott lead Scarborough Athletic's junior set-up into a new chapter tonight when the club's Under-19s kick off their Northern Alliance League season at Pontefract.

It won't be an easy opener for the Boro youngsters as Pontefract claimed the league title last time out, but joint-boss Ingram is looking to see what the new crop are capable of.

"I'm looking forward to the game and looking forward to starting this new chapter," he said.

"It is probably the toughest possible start for us, but it gives us the chance to see what these lads have in their locker.

"It is also a chance for the lads to get away from what they are used to. Much of junior football is played close to home, so this will give them an insight into the mens' game and what it is like to compete against better players.

"This is huge for the lads and huge for the club because it is the beginning of a pathway through from the junior set-up to the first team.

"It is all about finding the next Jimmy Beadle, Michael Coulson or Ryan Blott and this provides these players the perfect stepping stone."

The Under-19s have a total of 21 players signed on and due to league rules they can only take 16, but Ingram has underlined that they will be rotated throughout what will be a busy campaign.

He added: "It is a long season and during that time these lads will all get their chance, they will have to be ready to go in every game.

"The ones that listen, learn and work hard will be the ones that progress."

Squad: Tom Cammish, Monty Pegrum, Dan Clubley, Brad Wood, Ben Atkinson, Aidan Thurston, Charlie Marshall, Sam Pattison, Finlay Willis, Dan Davison, Chris Pearson, George Walmsley, Harry Bissett, Josh Fergus, Robbie Scarborough, Harry Ward.