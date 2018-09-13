Scarborough Athletic v Basford United - What you need to know

Scarborough Athletic play host to Basford United in the Evo-Stik Premier on Saturday, here is everything you need to know about it.

Current form: In their last five games visitors Basford have won three and lost two. Their last outing resulted in a 6-0 thrashing of Matlock Town, following on from a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Staveley and a defeat against Buxton. Prior to those defeats Basford beat Farsley 4-3 and saw off Grantham by a 3-1 scoreline. In their last five games Basford have scored 14 goals and have conceded eight.

In Boro's last five games they have won two, drawn two and lost one. In that time they have scored 10 goals and have conceded eight.

Players to watch: Prolific striker Nathan Watson has already scored six goals this season since joining the club from a fee from Coalville. Midfielder Kieren Fenton has just been awarded Basford's player of the month award. Dom Roma is well known to Boro fans, having helped them to an amazing run of victories, which helped the club into the Evo-Stik North play-offs two seasons ago.

Team news: Boro are likely to welcome midfielder Matt Dixon back from a hamstring strain, while they are still waiting on Jack Johnson (collarbone).

Basford are hoping to bring defender Dom Roma and striker Liam Hearn back into their squad after they missed the 6-0 defeat of Matlock.

Away view: Basford boss Martin Carruthers said: “Monday’s result was a perfect response following the FA Cup exit. The performance was excellent and also we kept our first clean sheet of the season.

“After the Cup defeat it’s fair to say there was some debate about what went wrong with everyone airing their views.

“Everyone agreed on the way forward and we spoke about restricting opponents and not allowing them room to play and the team responded in great fashion.

“We’ll be going to Scarborough full of confidence, but it will be a big test for us, they are a strong well organised team with a lot of good players and they will have the backing of a big crowd.

“James Walshaw will be a real threat to us, he is a class striker. We want to go there, keep it tight and see how the game develops."

Betting odds: Boro - 28/25, draw - 279/100, Basford - 9/5.