Scarborough Athletic v Gainsborough Trinity - All you need to know

Scarborough Athletic do battle with Evo-Stik Premier promotion rivals Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday - here's all you need to know about the game.

Form: Gainsborough have won two of their last five games, a period they started with a 3-0 defeat in the FA Trophy at the hands of Tamworth. This was followed by successive 1-1 draws against Stafford Rangers and Marine. Gainsborough then beat Whitby Town 4-1 last Saturday and edged out Bamber Bridge by a 2-1 scoreline on Tuesday.

Boro meanwhile, have won three of their last five matches, kicking off with a 1-0 win against Saturday's opponents Gainsborough. A defeat in the FA Trophy at Workington followed, before Boro lost out 3-1 at Farsley. In the North Riding Cup they bounced back with a 5-0 win at Redcar, before last Saturday's 2-0 defeat of Marine.

Star men: Midfielder Ross Hannah and striker Ashley Worsfold both caused Boro issues during the 1-0 win at Trinity.

Away view: Boss Lee Sinnott said: "Scarborough have had an excellent start to the season, but there is still an awful lot of football to play. We want three points on the board and I think we can feel justifiably aggrieved that we didn't get anything out of the home fixture, so we'll be looking to put that right on Saturday. It is a difficult place to go, especially with it being on artificial turf. It is a nice ground and they'll have decent support behind them, but if we can play our football and show resilience then I don't see why we can't be positive up there."

Team news: Boro will welcome back Bailey Gooda from a groin injury, which will bring boss Steve Kittrick another selection headache.

Gainsborough's only doubt is Ross Hannah, who limped off with a hamstring issue on Tuesday.

Betting: Scarborough are priced at 6/5 to win, a draw is 5/2 and a Gainsborough victory is 2/1.

