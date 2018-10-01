Scarborough Athletic v Witton Albion - All you need to know.

Scarborough Athletic are looking to bounce back on Tuesday night when they entertain Witton Albion in the Evo-Stik Premier.

Current form: Witton have collected three wins from their last four games, drawing one and losing the other. They began this period with a 3-1 loss against Stafford, followed by a goalless draw at home to Gainsborough. Witton then beat Widnes 2-1 in the Integro League Cup, before an impressive 2-1 defeat of Spennymoor in the FA Cup. Last weekend they swept to a 4-0 win at North Ferriby.

Boro, meanwhile, have won three out of five, beginning with the win in the league against Basford and then in the League Cup against Tadcaster. Boro won 3-1 at North Ferriby, drew with Mickleover 1-1 last Tuesday and then slipped to a 3-2 home loss against Nantwich on Saturday.

One to watch: Attacking midfielder James Foley has caught the eye for Witton this season, bagging six goals in the process.

Team news: Boro are without winger Will Annan, who is out for some time, while midfielder Matty Dixon could also be missing.

Witton had Cesaire Lingouba limp out of Saturday's win against Ferriby, while Tom Owens also looks set to miss out.

Betting: Boro are classed as the favourites at 6/5, a draw is 29/10, while Witton are 34/19.