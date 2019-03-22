Scarborough Athletic wait on trio ahead of Buxton trip

Scarborough Athletic interim boss Steve Roberts is playing a waiting game as he heads into his first game in charge at Buxton on Saturday.

James Walshaw (back), Michael Coulson (achilles) and Flynn McNaughton (flu) are all doubts, while Jamie Forrester (hamstring) and Wayne Brooksby (suspension) both miss out.

Roberts said: "Things don't look too bad, but we do have a few knocks here and there.

"Wally has a knock on his back and we are waiting on Coulo and Flynn as well, hopefully they will all be alright."

Roberts has confirmed that he will be adopting the tracksuit manager look on the bench, rather than the old school big coat, suit and cigar.

He added: "I was considering a suit, but I didn't want to look stupid. You see a few managers in suits and they all seem to take themselves a bit seriously.

"I will be just dressing in my normal gear of a tracksuit or shorts, but I might have a cigar if we win."