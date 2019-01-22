Scarborough Athletic welcome back key players ahead of Guisborough cup tie

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has received a few welcome boosts ahead of Tuesday night's North Riding FA Senior Cup quarter-final home tie against Guisborough Town.

Boro welcome defender Bailey Gooda back into the squad, as his six-game suspension isn't recognised in this competition.

Wayne Brooksby also returns from a knee problem, while fellow winger Tom Davie is also in the squad after completing his move from Matlock Town.

Boro boss Kittrick will also have exciting Under-19 George Walmsley available and he is hoping to see midfielder Luke Dean take part in some of the warm up.

He said: "It will be good to have Luke back with us again. He'll be doing a bit of work to get him back towards where he needs to be.

"We'll also have Bailey, Wayne, Tom and young George in the squad as well.

"This is a game we want to win and if we are lucky enough to do that then we'll be in the semi-finals of a cup competition.

"Guisborough will be wanting exactly the same thing though, so that makes for a very good game.

"We'll definitely have to be switched on if we want to come away with the win."