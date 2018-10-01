Scarborough Athletic winger Annan could be out for six months

Scarborough Athletic have been stung by a blow with the news that winger Will Annan could be out for up to six months.

The former Hull City man is struggling with an old injury, which could mean that his ankle could need a full reconstruction.

He said: "I went to see a specialist and he told me that I might need my whole ankle reconstructing.

"It could mean that I'm out for six months, which is the last thing I want, but I've spoken to a few players that have had it done and they said that they were back playing in three months.

"The issue will be the rehabilitation because you can't just get straight back on it when I've been in for the operation.

"It is really frustrating because obviously I just want to be playing football."