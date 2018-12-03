Scarborough band The Feens celebrate Spotify single success

Scarborough band The Feens are celebrating the success of their latest single, which has reached 100,000 streams on Spotify.

The track, titled 'Freedom', was released in late October and was chosen for numerous Spotify playlists including ‘New Music Friday’, ‘The Indie List’ and ‘Hot New Bands’, as well as Annie Mac’s ‘Best New Music’. Names also selected for the playlists included the likes of The Stone Roses' Ian Brown, The 1975, Sam Fender and Tom Grennan.

Singer and guitarist Freddie Schmuck said: “The reaction towards the track has been really positive.

"Spotify has been massive for us this year in getting our name out there to people who we never thought we could reach.

"We’re just going to keep working hard and carry the momentum that’s building into 2019.”

The group is made up of Freddie Schmuck (vocals & guitar), Adam Lodge (vocal & bass) Sam Dowling (lead guitar) and Perrie Bunton (drums), while their sound has been likened to indie groups such as Catfish and The Bottlemen and Blossoms, among others, by NME Emerging.

They formed 18 months ago and have also enjoyed other successes in 2018 with plays on BBC 6 Music, Amazing Radio, BBC Introducing and Sky Sports' Soccer AM.