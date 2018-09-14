Scarborough band to feature on Soccer AM

Scarborough group The Feens will feature on Soccer AM on Saturday (September 14) morning's edition.

The local band will play a starring role on the popular Sky Sports football show, with their latest single 'Slip Away' soundtracking the 'Goals of the Week' section.

They won't be the only Scarborough link on the show however, with the Town's own John Fendley, or Fenners as he's better known, presenting the show alongside former Hull City and Wigan Athletic midfielder Jimmy Bullard and comedian Lloyd Griffith.

The group is made up of Freddie Schmuck (vocals & guitar), Adam Lodge (vocal & bass) Sam Dowling (lead guitar) and Perrie Bunton (drums), while their sound has been likened to indie groups such as Catfish and The Bottlemen and Blossoms, among others, by NME Emerging.

You can hear THE FEENS on Soccer AM at 10am on Saturday on Sky One or Sky Sports Football.