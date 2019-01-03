Scarborough-based cheerleading squad looking to create their own dedicated training facility

A Scarborough-based competitive cheerleading squad are looking to triple their membership by creating their own dedicated training facility.

The East Coast Tigers have applied to Scarborough Council for planning permission to create a gym and training facility in part of a building belonging to Duraweld Ltd in Salter Road, Eastfield.

The cheerleaders say the extra space will give them a dedicated home and allow them to continue to grow.

They currently train at George Pindar School.

The planning submission states: “East Coast Tigers are now in their third season following their reformation in 2016.

“The team has grown dramatically from 44 members in the first season to over 100 in the current season and are struggling with capacity issues, among many other issues at their current training location at George Pindar School.

“Due to the limited availability of the current space, there is no room for any further expansion and as such the group are only able to run a fraction of the number of classes that would be possible with the current demand.

“In addition, the quality of training being provided is currently sub-standard due to the lack of equipment available to properly and safely train athletes.

“There is a clear need for a space to be created to host the team and secure their future.”

Cllr Eric Broadbent (Lab) has written a letter of support for the team saying they “promote healthy living and exercise to all our young residents”.

The club, which competes across the country with seven teams, stressed that the expansion would allow it to at least triple in size.

The planning document adds: “Moving to dedicated premises with the proper training equipment will allow the group to increase capacity at least three-fold in the next three years but it will also mean the creation of facilities that will be unique not only to Scarborough but the whole of North Yorkshire.

“Those facilities will also be made available to other organisations that can use them to benefit the local community in ways which would be otherwise impossible.”

Duraweld Ltd, which manufactures stationery products, says it is looking to downsize in ways that do not include cutting jobs in order to reduce operating costs. The gym will provide it with an extra income to help secure its future.

The plans are now out for consultation.