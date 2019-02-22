Scarborough beach chalets to be knocked down before the summer

Scarborough Council has said it is on track to demolish a number of listed beach chalets in the resort’s South Bay before the summer season begins.

The chalets, which sit below the Clock Cafe, have been cordoned off following the collapse of retaining wall in March last year which left them leaning at a 45-degree angle.

In November, the chalets collapsed further and the council’s chief executive, Jim Dillon, has took the decision to move forward with the demolition rather than waiting for listed building consent, which was not expected to be granted until May.

Now, in an update to be given to councillors at their full authority meeting next month the cabinet member for major projects, Cllr Mike Cockerill (Ind), has informed his fellow members that it’s likely the chalets will be down by summer.

He wrote: “The council’s consultant is still designing the stabilisation solution to be implemented following the planned demolition of the chalets.

“Once the solution is confirmed we hope to be able to commence the demolition without further delay, and we still anticipate that the chalets will be removed prior to the summer season.

“As the stabilisation design has not been finalised I am unable to give a timescale for its construction.”



The council is using £50,000 from its Capital Development Reserve to fund the initial cost of the works.

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service