Scarborough Borough Council to allow public to have their say over taxi fare consultations

The public can have their say on a proposal to raise taxi fares in Scarborough for the first time in five years.

Scarborough Borough Council’s cabinet agreed last month to a request from the Scarborough and District Taxi Association to increase prices.

Under the request from the association, the average fare will increase at all times alongside a raft of other changes.

The cost of a journey between 6am and 9pm go up by an average of 10.7%. A one-mile mile journey would, therefore, cost £5.20 up from £4.80.

The proposal for 9pm to midnight would see an average rise of 22% on current fares.

A one-mile journey would cost £5.60. From midnight to 6am the average rise requested is 13.7% and would see a one-mile fare increase to £6.

The changes would apply to the so-called “white plate” taxi drivers, who are sole traders and don’t work out of a taxi office, instead, they pick up fares from ranks.

Other changes include an additional charge of £1 per passenger where more than four passengers are carried; the doubling of the existing charge applied in respect of luggage, bicycles, pushchairs, dogs etc. to 20p per item; extending the definition of ‘Bank Holidays’ to include the bank holiday weekend i.e. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Good Friday and to double the existing soiling charge from £40 to £80.

The public can make objections in writing until 29 November.

If no objections are received the new charges would come into force on 14 December.