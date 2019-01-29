Scarborough Borough Council to benefit from cash to help plan for Brexit

The Government has announced it will give councils, including Scarborough, cash to help them plan for Brexit.

The funding was revealed yesterday (Monday) by James Brokenshire MP, the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, in a written answer in the House of Commons.

For Scarborough Borough Council it means an extra £17,500 for the years 2018/19 and 2019/20, a total of £35,000.

North Yorkshire County Council will receive £175,000 split evenly over two years as part of its help with Brexit planning.

Mr. Brokenshire revealed that he was announcing the money to help councils make preparations for Brexit.

In his statement, he wrote: “Councils will receive £20 million this financial year as well as £20 million to spend in the next financial year to fund additional planning and capacity.”

A further £1.5 million will be allocated in 2018/19 only to local authorities facing immediate impacts from local ports, with details of that funding to be announced shortly.

Mr Brokenshire added local authorities would “play a critical role in making a success of Brexit at the local level”.

He said the funding wouldn’t be the only help for councils if they were impacted by costs associated with Brexit.

He added: “This funding will help councils to adapt to changes caused by Brexit, while still protecting vital local services.”

“This will not be the only resources councils receive to fund Brexit costs. Government has been clear that departments will assess and, if appropriate, fund any potential new burdens arising on councils as part of EU Exit work they are undertaking.”

