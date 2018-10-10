Scarborough brickwork apprentices build their own workshop

Two apprentices at Scarborough TEC have been tasked with building their own workshop.

Lewis Weller and Kai Ellis, who are employed by Kyle May Brickwork Ltd, are currently constructing the building in the college’s new Engineering and Construction Centre at the Filey Road Campus.

Nineteen-year-old Kai Ellis pointing the brickwork in the new Engineering & Construction Centre.

The centre is scheduled for completion in December.

Not only are the apprentices keeping their learning close to the heart of their education, but Kyle May, operator of the local construction company, was also an apprentice at Scarborough TEC eight years ago.

He has returned to the college, where his journey began, to provide specialist skills needed for the development.

Kyle said: “It’s an achievement for both myself and Scarborough TEC that I am able to come back and actually build something at their new campus.

Kyle May demonstrating pointing to Apprentice, Kai Ellis.

"I would definitely recommend going down the apprenticeship route as you get the benefit of learning on site as well as in the classroom; you get the best of both worlds.

"I’ve been running my business for four years and I think it’s important to my business that I take apprentices on as I have a high demand for work and the way forward is to educate and encourage up-and-coming bricklayers.”

Kai is looking forward to seeing his work on display for years to come.

The 19-year-old said: “It does feel weird to think we are actually building the workshops where future apprentices will be learning. The thing about this trade is you can be driving past a building in 10 years’ time with your children and think ‘I built that’ and be proud of it.”

Level 2 Apprentice, Lewis Weller, working on one of our Scarborough TEC's new workshops.

Lewis Weller, 32, joined the brickwork programme as a change of career from his former job as a postman.

He said: “The work is always different. It’s very different from when I was doing the same thing every day in the post room and that’s what I enjoy most about it.”

The development will enable the existing facilities at Lady Edith’s Drive Campus to move to the new Filey Road Campus.