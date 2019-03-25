Scarborough Bridal Beautique named one of the UK’s top 50 wedding dress shops

Scarborough bridal boutique, The Wedding Room, has been named one of the UK’s Top 50 Wedding Dress Shops.

Their inclusion in the illustrious list, published by Go Hen blog, reads: “After flinging open their doors in 2008, the folks at The Wedding Room in Scarborough have gone from strength to strength to become one of the best bridal boutiques in the North East.

“Spread over two floors, they boast a premier selection of stunning bridal gowns and their fitting rooms showcase the best in veils, headpieces and shoes so you can get your entire ensemble in one place.

“Keep an eye out for them at several wedding fairs across the region and be sure to check out their website.”

The blog is a online guide for brides-to-be and includes ideas for hen party planning, destinations, food and drink and more.