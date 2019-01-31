Scarborough building firm owner and referee Steve Hurrell loses battle to dementia at 61

A former Scarborough businessman and well-known footballer and referee has passed away at the age of 61.

Steve Hurrell suffered with Korsakoff Syndrome, a form of dementia brought on by alcohol-related brain damage.

The former owner of Hurrell Builders travelled around England, Wales and Scotland in 2014, in his campervan with his dog Topsy, and then just one year later around Europe.

His wife, Carol-Anne Hurrell, said: “I told him just to follow the sat-nav and keep on the B-roads. I encouraged him to do it because to do that is a really inspiring thing to do.”

Steve became a resident at Scarborough Hall in November 2017 but he was granted a wish in March 2018.

As a lifelong Crystal Palace fan, he travelled to London to see his team play Liverpool after carers got in touch with the club.

Steve lost his voice as well, the last time he spoke was in Ireland when he sang all the words to Whiskey in a Jar and Molly Malone,” Carol-Anne added.

Steve, who refereed local football matches, was a much-loved husband to Carol-Anne, dad to John, Michael, Annabelle and Chantelle and beloved grandad.

“We are so grateful for all the help we have been given while Steve was ill. You can’t fault the care at Scarborough Hall, they are such a lovely lot of people there,” Carol said.

Steve passed away on January 9 and his funeral service was held in Woodlands Crematorium Chapel on January 18.