A Scarborough teenager has pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to four charges out of six.

He has been ordered to pay compensation of £100, £40 and £90 and has been referred to the Youth Offending Panel.

He has been released on conditional bail and will return to court on 14 June to stand trial for the other two charges.