Scarborough business makes French connection with global beauty brand L’Occitane

Scarborough-based So… Visualise has been inspired by the idyllic French region of Provence, thanks to the globally-famous beauty and skincare brand, L’Occitane.

L’Occitane en Provence, which has retail outlets around the world, contacted Lisa Borrie and her team with the task of creating a spectacular, bespoke floral retail display for this world-renowned brand.

The floral display at L'Occitane.

Lisa, owner of So… Visualise, said: “We are pleased to announce that we’ve been building a relationship with the L’Occitane team following our attendance at a visual merchandising trade show.

“Since the trade show, we have worked closely with L’Occitante on a couple of projects including a social media wall or backdrop, which was very successful.

“This was delivered to their head office in London in time for Christmas.

“We were delighted when L’Occitane got in touch again, this time with the brief for us to create a unique, floral-inspired retail installation for their brand new store in London, in time for the shop’s grand opening on January 14.

“Their instructions specified the sourcing and display of a mixture of flowers to tie in with their branding and to reflect the ethos of L’Occitane and their products.”

Lisa and her crew of artisan prop creators researched the Provence area and the distinctive company profile of L’Occitane before putting together the show-stopping prop, which has been installed in a key retail space in the brand new premises.

Lisa said: “We got to grips with our green fingers to build up over 200 flowers, each of which had to be individually placed and in an upside-down position.

“We wanted the installation to look organic and each flower was carefully mapped in a precise way.

“The finished prop looks incredible and we were all delighted by the results.”

So … Visualise has previously fulfilled projects for London Fashion Week, Rigby & Peller and Lime Pictures.