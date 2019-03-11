Scarborough businesses urged to review their security after five burglaries took place in one night

Businesses in Scarborough are being urged to review their security following a recent spate of burglaries at commercial premises.

Since the start of February, 21 commercial burglaries have been reported to police including five overnight between 9 and 10 March.

Sergeant Mike Tinsley of the Scarborough Community Impact Team, said: “On analysis of the recent burglaries it is apparent the offender/s have targeted small business with little, or no obvious security measures in place. We urge business owners to review their current security measures and contact your local Neighbourhood Police Team if you need any advice on making your premises safer.

"The cost of some basic security upgrades can be significantly less that you might think, and often far less than repairing damage caused by those who gain entry, or replacing the items they steal.

"We encourage the wider public to remain vigilant and alert the police about any suspicious activity on 999 if you think a crime is in progress, about to happen, or a suspect is nearby and 101 for anything else.”