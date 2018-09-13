Scarborough CAMRA group to launch 2019 Good Pub Guide

Real ale lovers in Scarborough will get the chance to get their hands on the 2019 Good Pub Guide tonight.

The Scarborough branch of the 'Campaign for Real Ale' group, or CAMRA as its better known, will launch the latest edition of its Good Beer Guide tonight, at the Corporation Club on Dean Road.

The event starts at 6pm, in the presence of branch members, club members, licensees and brewery representatives.

The 2019 guide features the best 4500 pubs from across Britain and features full details of nearly 2000 breweries.

The entries are selected by CAMRA’s members, numbering over 192,000, who monitor pubs selling real ale in their branch area and vote on the best for inclusion in the guide.

Scarborough's CAMRA group covers a wide area, from The Flask Inn, to pubs along the A64, with almost 250 pubs on their patch including in Malton, Pickering, Filey and Hunmanby.

The group has an allocation of 15 entries, which this year features old favourites, new entries and some making a welcome return.

The branch’s two Pubs of the Year, North Riding Hotel, Scarborough and Sun Inn, Pickering, together with their Rural Cider Pub of the Year, Old Post Office Tavern at Brompton by Sawdon, all feature.

The 2019 guide sees a number of entries making welcome returns including the Bay Horse in Pickering for the first time since 2004 and Cellars Bar, Scarborough which, after being listed for 17 consecutive years, had missed out for the last two.

Two venues are making their debuts this year, Brass Castle Brewery Tap in Malton and Scarborough Borough Council Employees Welfare Club also known as the Corporation Club, where tonight's event will be held.

The local breweries, Bad Seed, Brass Castle, Great British Breworks, North Riding Brewery and North Riding (Brewpub), Scarborough, and Wold Top are all featured.

Scarborough branch chairman, Gillian Harper, said: “I extend congratulations to all the publicans who have achieved entry into the 2019 Good Beer Guide.

"With nearly 250 pubs and clubs in our branch area it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to gain one of the highly prized 15 places allocated to Scarborough Branch.

"We are lucky to be represented by pubs from across the geographical limits of our branch extending from Filey, Malton, Pickering and Scarborough.

"Those who have retained their, place plus the new and returning pubs, demonstrate that serving quality real ale all year round is appreciated by our members and demonstrates that maintaining high standards will be rewarded.”

However, while CAMRA are celebrating the success of the area's pubs, they are quick to admit that some landlords are already feeling worried now the the summer is over.

Eddie Knorn, the group's press and publicity officer, said: "The worrying thing is, a number of pubs are owned by pub companies. They're going to see that we've had a particularly successful summer.

"With this comes them seeing this and thinking that they could possibly put their rent up. It's worrying.

"With the weather and the football, we've had a great summer, but I've spoken to landlords that already are £800 down on their weekly takings, now that it's over, the holiday makers have gone home and the kids are back at school.

"What also doesn't help is the turnover in managers and landlords in pubs. Not many seem to be around for a great deal of time."

Despite the concerns, Mr. Knorn stated that there are pubs that are still doing well and thriving.

"I spoke with a colleague earlier, and we went through the pubs in town that were actually owned by their landlords.

"We could only name about a dozen, but the funny thing is, the pubs that are owned by their landlords are the ones that our members tend to gravitate towards. They seem to be successful.