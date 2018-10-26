Scarborough casino gives back to local carers

Grosvenor Casino in Scarborough has launched a unique charity initiative for local carers.

The casino aims to reward local carers with Care O’Clock in partnership with Carers Trust.

With clocks going back on Sunday October 28, the casino on Newborough aims to recognise the long hours and hard work that unpaid carers do to look after others by offering them the gift of an extra special Christmas package through the initiative Care O’Clock.

A free Christmas dinner, two free drinks and a learn to play session is being offered for individuals on a chosen date to enjoy themselves.

Charles Churchill, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Scarborough, said: “We’re passionate about our fundraising activities that support carers and the incredible work they do.

"With the tireless hours that they put in towards looking after a loved one, we can’t wait to welcome them into the casino and offer them a free evening of Christmas treats.”

The event is being delivered in partnership with Carers Trust, which works to support unpaid carers across the UK.

Giles Meyer, Chief Executive of Carers Trust, said: “Grosvenor Casinos has been our charity partner for five years and the work its teams do to help unpaid carers is so important.

"Care O’Clock is the perfect way to show our appreciation of the work these carers do and they’re set to have a wonderful time.”

Carers who would like to take part in Care O’Clock can register via their local Carers Trust carer’s service. More information can also be found online at www.carers.org

The offer is limited to four carers per club.