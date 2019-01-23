Scarborough casino set for £250,000 expansion

Opera House Casino has today announced the expansion of its offer at the iconic venue in the heart of Scarborough with the activation of the 2005 Small Casino Licence, the only casino to operate under this licence in the north of England.

The new expanded Licence is the culmination of a £250,000 investment, which has seen the venue feature an increased gaming offer, primarily with the addition of 50% more slot machines, a new food and drink menu, plus a new addition to the team with the appointment of Jacqui Edwards as Assistant General Manager.

The investment will also see a new private gaming area which is located on the first floor, next to a 140-capacity private event space named The Upper Circle, allowing the more discreet customer to play in private on the four tables available, as well as providing an opportunity for customers to responsibly learn how to play, or to simply brush up on their technique.

The Opera House Casino is located on the former site of the town’s historic Royal Opera House Theatre on St Thomas Street. After an initial £7m investment the stunning interior and exterior of the Opera House Casino was officially unveiled, opening its doors in October 2005.

Steve Mosley, Managing Director, said “The investment and activation of the new casino Licence enables the team to take another step in the evolution of the famous venue in the town and will allow us to increase our gaming and entertainment choice for our customers.

“We will be supporting the new offer with an engagement campaign and new menu, as well as supporting the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID).”

Clive Rowe-Evans, Chairman of the Task Group at the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID) commented: “It is good news for the coastal region and it’s important we continue to invest in our entertainment and leisure sector for both residents and visitors in Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast. We welcome the expanded offer and ongoing investment by the Opera House Casino.”

The 23,000 square feet, privately owned, leisure destination employs in excess of 100 people and plays a major part in the economy and entertainment scene in Scarborough.

The venue features three bars, dining, live sport and, with the launch of the new Licence, the biggest selection of slots in the region.

The main gaming floor also features 14 gaming tables featuring American Roulette, Blackjack, Three Card Poker and Cajun Stud Poker, as well as twice weekly Texas Hold ‘em tournaments with the provision for cash games on request.