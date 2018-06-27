Scarborough chalet collapse was not caused by landslip

The collapse of part of the historic Scarborough coastline which has forced the closure of a number of beach chalets was not caused by a landslide, the borough council has confirmed.

The South Bay chalets have been closed to the public since March and are now leaning at a 45-degree angle after large cracks appeared in the path to their rear.

Following investigations, a landslip has now been ruled out, with the cause believed to be the failure of a retaining wall.

In his report to Monday’s Full Council meeting, Cllr Mike Cockerill, portfolio holder for Major Projects, wrote: “A ground investigation has been carried out around the location of the wall and this has proved positive by finding rock close to the wall. This confirms that the retaining wall failure was not caused by a landslip.”

He added that a contractor was now being sought to carry out the reinstatement of the wall and to protect the popular Clock Cafe, which sits above the chalets.

Last week, Scarborough Council was forced to release a statement denying that the cafe would be demolished after the owner of the business, Jackie Link, reported a number of customers reporting the rumour.

A council spokesman said: “ Following the start of the South Cliff Slope Stabilisation Scheme at the beginning of June, we have become aware of some confusion as to the extent of the scheme’s scope.

“For clarification, the scheme was a number of years in the planning and is completely unconnected to the isolated wall movement that occurred in the spring behind the South bay chalets and below the Clock Cafe.

“The scope of the current scheme does not include this particular area. The area affected by the isolated incident will be dealt with separately and, contrary to local rumours, will not involve the demolition of The Clock Cafe, which remains and will remain very much open for business!”