Scarborough cheerleaders East Coast Tigers get a new home

A group of internationally renowned cheerleaders from Scarborough are celebrating after finally securing a permanent training base.

The East Coast Tigers had applied to Scarborough Council for planning permission to create a gym and training facility in part of a building belonging to Duraweld Ltd in Salter Road, Eastfield.

The cheerleaders say the extra space will give them a dedicated home and allow them to continue to grow.

They currently train at George Pindar School.

At a meeting of Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee today Jessica Mortimer, head coach of the East Coast Tigers told the councillors that the new base would mean everything to the squad.

She said: “East Coast Tigers isn’t just about teaching people a new sport, we teach confidence, purpose and the value of determination and hard work and, most importantly, we are a family.”

She said as a registered charity expansion was vital to the continued growth of the squad, which has grown from around 40 members to more than 100 in three years.

She added: “While we are not for profit we are not just for fun.

“The gym would be self-sustaining and give us the room to grow.”

Any money raised by the expansion would be used to train new coaches, she added.

Cllr Roberta Swiers (Con) said she was all in favour of the move.

She said: “I think this is fantastic and to be applauded.

“I think it is a good use of this building, it prevents Duraweld from having to move somewhere else and is a fantastic opportunity.”

Cllr Eric Broadbent (Lab) added that anything that helped to tackle obesity in youths should be encouraged.

The plans were passed unanimously.

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service