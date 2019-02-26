Scarborough chocolate shop owner hands out bags of treats for free to mark women's day

A Scarborough-based artisan chocolatier is celebrating International Women’s Day - by giving away 150 bags of treats.

Crofts Chocolates of Newborough, Scarborough is handing out 150 bags of chocolate hearts to the women of the town on Friday March 8.

Co-owner of Crofts, Alex Grant, said: "Our bags of chocolate hearts will help celebrate this special day here in Scarborough.

“These bagged items, which include our logo and the finest Belgian chocolate, will be handed out to the first 150 ladies through our door. The gifts have a retail value of £2.65 per bag.

“The idea is to mark this special occasion, which is now celebrated around the world and has gathered momentum in recent years.

“We want to encourage customers to come and see us with their mums, sisters, aunties, grandmothers, daughters, wives, and girlfriends on the 8th March and discover our delicious chocolate, celebrate International Women’s Day and hopefully become a year round fan of Crofts Chocolates!”

Alex co-owns the business with his mum, Sheila, and they both came up with the idea of marking the day with this tasty treat.

Sheila said: "As a local business, we’ve also had an exciting journey during our first five years here at Crofts Chocolates, combining our various skills, knowledge and expertise, along with fabulous support from our customers, male and female. Our delicious chocolates are made on site in an open-plan kitchen by our chocolatiers.

“We are really looking forward to Friday March 8. Our doors open at 9am and we will be delighted to see everyone on the day.”