Scarborough Civic Society hit out at “garden-grabbing” at grand home

Scarborough’s Civic Society has objected to what it calls “garden-grabbing” over plans to build 22 flats in the grounds of one of the town’s historic homes.

Andrew Ipcrest Developments Ltd has lodged plans with Scarborough Borough Council to build 22 self-contained flats in two blocks on land at Hylands House in Filey Road.

Hylands House, a detached home, sits within a normal looking residential street but hides a secret to its rear.

The garden and grounds stretch to cover an area of 7,025M², more than 19 times the average plot size for a house in that area of the town.

The application form states that due to this it has become impossible for the homeowner to keep on top of it.

The report states: “The householder has had to employ a full-time gardener.

“It is not feasible for a single dwelling to sustain the investment necessary to maintain such extensive grounds and some development will be inevitable.”

However, a number of neighbours and the town’s civic society are up in arms as Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee get set to debate the plans, which will see two blocks of flats built in the home’s garden.

A report that will go before the committee on Thursday (8th) reproduces the society’s objection.

It states: “This is garden-grabbing and over-development of the site with two blocks of uninspired design.

“This development will add to the over-supply of flats on South Cliff and irrevocably change the character of Holbeck Hill, being continuously built up on both sides.

“The garden, only partially visible to the public, provides a view of well-spaced trees which are infinitely preferable to two four-storey blocks of flats. Sites such as Hylands House and its garden are becoming increasingly rare and therefore should be given particular consideration.

“The height and size of the flats would dominate the properties nearby.”

Around a dozen neighbours have also objected.

The proposed flats site was formerly the lawn, greenhouse and plant nursery area of the private garden of Hylands House, which was built in the 1920s, though the houses that neighbour it were built much later.

Scarborough Council planning officers have recommended that councillors approve the plans when they meet on Thursday.

