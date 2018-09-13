Scarborough coal carrying champion scoops world beer keg win

Scarborough’s coal carrying champion has scooped another award over the weekend.

John Hunter swapped coal for a beer keg at the inaugural World Beer Keg Carrying Championship in Littleborough, near Rochdale.

The 54-year-old faced 15 other competitors in a race to the finish line whilst carrying a beer keg filled with water, weighing more than 50 kilograms, on their backs for a mile uphill.

Even though he was the oldest man in the race John completed the course in 17 minutes 39 seconds, four minutes infront of the second place man, Stephen Ellam.

John said: “ This was a hard event and these events do hurt. It was a horrible course but it was a good day for it. There were big guys there but it just shows it doesn’t matter how big you are.”

A beer keg, aptly named Devil’s Backbone ale, was presented to John after the win.

The event was set up by ‘Always With A Smile’ foundation and all entry fees were donated to charity.

Champion John now has his sights set on winning the Paras’10, the ultimate 10 miles endurance race, at Catterick on Sunday September 16.

It will involve a 10-mile cross country route carrying a rucksack weighing 35 pounds and wearing military style boots.