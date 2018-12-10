Scarborough coastguard called to man falling down Castle headland

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Team were called to Scarborough Castle headlands last night, after a man fell while attempting to climb it.

Coastguard teams from Scarborough, Burniston and Filey were all called to the incident yesterday evening (Saturday 8 December) at around 7.30pm to assist the ambulance service.

Although it is not known exactly where the man fell from, it is believed that he slipped on a muddy embankment halfway up the hill. The emergency services carried out a full investigation of the area.

The man suffered leg and arm injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics before being stretchered down the hill to an ambulance. He was then taken to Scarborough Hospital.