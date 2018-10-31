Scarborough coastguard called to search for missing woman

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard team were called to find a woman who had gone missing.

Scarborough RNLI also assisted in the search along foreshore and cliff areas, along with a Coastguard SAR helicopter and Filey Coastguard.

During the search waves were dangerously coming over the sea defences onto the road and footpaths around Marine Drive. The team put in a road closure alongside Scarborough Police for safety reasons.

The woman was found outside of the search area, while the search was continuing.

A statement from Scarborough RNLI said: "we assisted in a search for a missing person last night.

"It was in rough seas and at high tide, with Marine Drive closed to traffic because of waves washing dangerously over the road and footpaths.

"The all-weather Shannon lifeboat joined Scarborough & Burniston coastguard team, including the search-and-rescue helicopter, Filey coastguard and the police.

"The missing person was eventually found outside the search area."