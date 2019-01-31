Scarborough coastguards issue advice on what to do if you see people or dogs caught in difficulties

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguards have issued advice on the correct courses of action to take if you see people or dogs in distress on the seaside.

The advice comes after a member of the public jumped in to rescue a woman and her dog after they got washed away near Scalby Mills.

With the weather unpredictable at this time of year, and the chances of overtopping and heavy swelling occurring, there is a greater risk to people walking by the sea.

So, what should you do in such an occurrence?

Dog goes into the water:

• Do not enter the water or put yourself into a place of danger.

• Dogs generally manage to swim themselves to safety.

• As hard as it is to understand in the moment, risking your own life for your dog is never worth it.

• If you believe that someone is going to try and rescue a dog from the water, call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard. This means that a team can be on hand in case someone does go into the water and needs help.

Person in the water:

• Call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard. Be clear about where you are and where the casualty is located. Seconds can count in these situations.

• If possible, always keep the person in sight.

• If there is a life ring nearby and the person is close enough to throw it to, try and get it close to them to help keep them afloat. Most life rings have rope attached to them so you may be able to pull them to a place of safety. Remember do not place yourself into a position of danger, as having a second person in the water makes any rescue more difficult.

• Keep an eye out for the Coastguard vehicles arriving and ensure that you make yourself known to them. At this point you are vitally important to explain where the casualty is.