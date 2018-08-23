Scarborough College Head ‘simply delighted’ with GCSE results

Pupils at Scarborough College, having waited nervously over the summer break, had much to celebrate today, achieving record-breaking GCSEs statistics for the school.

No less than 26% of all entries resulted in an A*, or its new grade 8 and 9 equivalent; 41% of all results were at grade A (grade 7) or better - 20% higher than the national average.

Furthermore, the Government’s new elusive ‘super A*’ grade 9, created to identify a truly extraordinary academic achievement, was gained by pupils across 11% of all their exam entries - the national average was 4%.

One student claimed no less than eight straight grade 9s.

Headmaster Charles Ellison said: “We are simply delighted by the pupils’ examination performances which are testimony to the powerful combination of academic determination, high quality teaching and supportive parenting.

“The foundations for such a high level of success are built stone by stone over a number of years and our Year 11 students now have the ideal platform to progress on to their IB Diploma studies safe in the knowledge that in due course they will be in the best position possible to apply to the most highly ranked universities across the UK.”