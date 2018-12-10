Scarborough College’s Christmas gifts for Rainbow Centre

As the festive season gets closer and many people think about what to ask Father Christmas for, pupils at Scarborough College have chosen to help those who will not be as lucky as them this year.

With fundraising activities, donations of clothes and second hand toys, student elves have been preparing their own gifts which Father Christmas will deliver, on the college’s behalf, to The Rainbow Centre families.

From Year Five through to Sixth Form, students have raised a staggering £1,700 in just one week. This money is being used to buy toys, gifts and essentials for the families that are supported by The Rainbow Centre during this period.

They have done an amazing job and will be helping to spread some festive cheer in the coming weeks to those who need it most.