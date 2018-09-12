Scarborough College student celebrates being top of the class - and world

Scarborough College recently celebrated their first ever Upper Sixth leaver achieving the maximum score available of 45 points within the prestigious International Baccalaureat Diploma.

Kristian Galea was over the moon to discover that his monumental academic achievement placed him within the top 0.4% of the thousands of IB students across the world in 2018.

Kristian Galea celebrates his achievements

Kristian is now about to embark upon a degree in Medicine at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge.

Scarborough College headmaster, Charles Ellison, commented: "We are delighted for Kristian.

"He has consistently proven himself to be an outstanding academic at the College and will thrive at Cambridge.

"With four students this year scoring 40 or more points, Scarborough College has once again distinguished itself as an outstanding independent school and we are always proud to have our local students excel at a global level."