Scarborough community pulls together to send Jayden, 10, on a 'holiday of a lifetime'

A fundraiser has been organised to send a 10-year-old Scarborough boy with a rare form of leukaemia on a “holiday of a lifetime”.

Earlier this year Jayden Linton and his family received the devastating news that Jayden had Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

Since his diagnosis on September 13, Jayden has been in and out of hospital including on his 10th birthday.

His mum, Jodie Linton, said: “Jayden was fighting fit and has never been in hospital, and while in hospital the first time Jayden spent his 10th birthday hooked up to chemotherapy and very, very poorly.

“We want to make his 11th birthday next year one to remember by taking him to Disney World Florida and giving him the best time ever, and hopefully this terrible time will be a distant memory.”

The fundrasier will be held on Friday November 16 at the Mayfield, Seamer, from 5pm until late.

A variety of activities will take place including a live auction and raffle, sponsored head shaving and body waxing, cake stall, face painting as well as disco and karaoke by Dave Marshall.

General manager at The Mayfield, Roxanne Murphy, said: “It will be a community evening to get everyone together to help raise funds for Jayden to send him on a holiday of a lifetime.”

Local entertainer Dave Marshall, who is organising the event alongside Roxanne and Caroline Dixon, added: “Donations are still welcome for prizes which can be dropped off at The Mayfield or can be collected.”

For the Linton family, their “world crashed in” when they were told about Jayden’s diagnosis and that it would need to be treated aggressively for four to six months.

Since September the Seamer under 10s striker started a course of 10-day chemotherapy which included four different chemotherapy drugs as well as lumbar punctures and bone marrow aspirations.

On 17 October the family were told that there were no signs of leukaemia left in his body.

“But it is not the end of the road; Jayden has to endure another three treatments of eight-day chemotherapy to keep this leukaemia from coming back,” his mum added.

Jayden will start his third round of chemotherapy on November 21.

He will not be able to lead a normal 10-year-old’s life for at least another six months, including playing football, going to school, eating certain food due to bacteria and entering crowded places.

Jodie and Jonathan Linton are also trying to lead a normal life for their other three children as well as be with their “little warrior”.