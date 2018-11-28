Scarborough community raise £4K to send Jayden, 10, on a 'holiday of a lifetime'

An event held at The Mayfield, Seamer, has raised over £4,000 to send a 10-year-old Scarborough boy with a rare form of leukaemia on a “holiday of a lifetime”.

Earlier this year Jayden Linton and his family received the devastating news that Jayden had Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

Since his diagnosis on September 13, Jayden has been in and out of hospital including on his 10th birthday.

His mum, Jodie Linton, said: “Jayden was fighting fit and has never been in hospital, and while in hospital the first time Jayden spent his 10th birthday hooked up to chemotherapy and very, very poorly.

“We want to make his 11th birthday next year one to remember by taking him to Disney World Florida and giving him the best time ever, and hopefully this terrible time will be a distant memory.”

The fundraiser, organised by local entertainer Dave Marshall, Manager at The Mayfield Roxanne Murphy and staff member at The Mayfield Caroline Dixon, was held on November 16.

Dave said: “It was a fantastic turnout from the local community. We can’t thank businesses enough that have donated prizes and supported us. The whole community really came together to support one of their own.

“There was every thing from home baked cakes and buns, a man who provided a chocolate fountain and all the supplies charging 50p, local man Tom Thompson who laid for nearly one hour to have his back and chest waxed, and even a weekend break at Haven Holidays up for auction.”

The event included a variety of activities including a live auction and raffle, cake stall, face painting as well as disco and karaoke.

Between 300 and 400 people came through the pub doors for the fundraiser and everyone was “so pleased by the fantastic support for the family,” Dave added.

For the Linton family, their “world crashed in” when they were told about Jayden’s diagnosis and that it would need to be treated aggressively for four to six months.

Since September the Seamer under 10s striker started a course of 10-day chemotherapy which included four different chemotherapy drugs as well as lumbar punctures and bone marrow aspirations.

Last month the family were told there were no signs of leukaemia left in his body but Jayden must endure more chemotherapy to keep the leukaemia from coming back.

Jayden is responding well to his treatment at Leeds hospital and his family are hoping that he will be able to come home for Christmas.